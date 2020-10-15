Gerald C. "Jerry" Czmiel, 81, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Jerry was a career newspaperman. He served a five-year apprenticeship at the Observer-Reporter in Washington, and worked as a pressman for more than 35 years at the Dayton Daily News.

He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved playing cards and watching the Cincinnati Reds. He loved to travel and he and his wife, Carol took many trips following his retirement.

Jerry was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jean Kayworth.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Czmiel; sons Jerry (Angie) Czmiel and Mark Czmiel; sister Joan (Fred) Wells; brother Charles (Carol) Czmiel; brother-in-law Steve Kayworth; and three grandchildren, Cody, Jen and Jordan Czmiel.

There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, in Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. A private burial service is scheduled at Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital or to Boys Town.

