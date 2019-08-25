Gerald "Jerry" Dantry, 74, of Bethel Park, formerly of Cecil, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his loving companion, Jennifer Berad for 25 years; brother, Harry (Mary Ann) Dantry; many loving nieces and nephews, and his two dogs Jaxson and Cooper. Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Dantry; sister, Janet DeLuca; and parents, Harry and Anna Dantry.

Jerry graduated with a B.F.A. from Carnegie Mellon University and was an extremely talented and well-known pianist. He was the Music Director at Carnegie Mellon University for over 40 years and Pianist with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera (CLO) for 32 years. He performed in and directed the orchestras for hundreds of musicals in Pittsburgh and across the country. During those years he worked with thousands of people, touching their lives with his musical talent, funny jokes and interesting stories. He left everyone with a smile on their face and song in their heart.

Services and Interment private. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Concert Society or the Gail N. Platt Arts Fund. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com