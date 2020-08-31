Gerald "Jerry" David Cornell, 85, of Bethel Park, formerly of Hibbing, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Jerry was the beloved husband of 59 years of Carol Cornell; devoted father of David Cornell, Ann (Jeff) Vickers, and Eric (Stacey) Cornell; loving grandpa of Allyson Vickers, Caitlyn Cornell and Riley Cornell; brother of Conrad (Jean) Cornell, Jane (Mike) Brehmer, and the late Donald Cornell; and brother-in-law of Margaret "Maggie" (Rick Arnold) Buck. Jerry is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Jerry was in the naval reserves for eight years. After, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Journalism. Jerry worked for US Steel for 30 years in various assignments in the Public Relations department; the first nine years of his career he was a newspaper reporter and editor. He was very active in Boyscouts earning the Eagle Scout Award with Bronze Palm; Order of the Arrow; and the Silver Beaver Award. Jerry was an active volunteer for many different organizations throughout his life. He was a Rotarian in Hibbing, MN for nine years; and an Elks Lodge member for 55+ years (40+ of those years with Hibbing, MN Elk Lodge 1022). In retirement he enjoyed his summer months in northern Minnesota at Crane Lake fishing and boating at the cabin. In the winter he freelanced with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Newspaper and volunteered for 13 years preparing taxes with VITA. Jerry battled Leukemia for 25 years with the help and support of the amazing doctors and nurses at The Hillman Center in Bethel Park.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211. All services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to the American Cancer Society, Help save a life. I just did..