1/1
Gerald David Cornell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald "Jerry" David Cornell, 85, of Bethel Park, formerly of Hibbing, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Jerry was the beloved husband of 59 years of Carol Cornell; devoted father of David Cornell, Ann (Jeff) Vickers, and Eric (Stacey) Cornell; loving grandpa of Allyson Vickers, Caitlyn Cornell and Riley Cornell; brother of Conrad (Jean) Cornell, Jane (Mike) Brehmer, and the late Donald Cornell; and brother-in-law of Margaret "Maggie" (Rick Arnold) Buck. Jerry is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Jerry was in the naval reserves for eight years. After, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Journalism. Jerry worked for US Steel for 30 years in various assignments in the Public Relations department; the first nine years of his career he was a newspaper reporter and editor. He was very active in Boyscouts earning the Eagle Scout Award with Bronze Palm; Order of the Arrow; and the Silver Beaver Award. Jerry was an active volunteer for many different organizations throughout his life. He was a Rotarian in Hibbing, MN for nine years; and an Elks Lodge member for 55+ years (40+ of those years with Hibbing, MN Elk Lodge 1022). In retirement he enjoyed his summer months in northern Minnesota at Crane Lake fishing and boating at the cabin. In the winter he freelanced with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Newspaper and volunteered for 13 years preparing taxes with VITA. Jerry battled Leukemia for 25 years with the help and support of the amazing doctors and nurses at The Hillman Center in Bethel Park.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211. All services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to the American Cancer Society, Help save a life. I just did.. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved