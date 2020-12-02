It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Gerald David Dungee I, of Washington, announces his passing Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 82.

Gerald passed away peacefully in Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare in Washington, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rebecca L. Cunningham Dungee of Washington; son Gerald David Dungee II; daughter Wendy Dungee Peterson and her husband, David Peterson; daughter Nita Dungee Riffle and her husband, Steven Riffle and his youngest daughter, Myla Dungee and her partner, Roy Berdine; along with seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a fifth great-grandchild due in January. Gerald Dungee is further survived by his sisters, Ruth Dungee Patterson, Doris Dungee and Patricia Dungee.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Mazie Patterson Dungee of West Middletown; as well as siblings Samuel, Georgetta, James, Eugene, Charles and Shirley Dungee.

Gerald was born October 29, 1938, in Canonsburg, to James Howard Dungee and Naomi Ruth Hairston Dungee.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a skilled plaster artisan. He worked as a master plasterer for his family business, The Dungee Brothers, for many years.

Gerald enjoyed painting, gardening and tinkering. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, and helping his family, friends and members of the community.

Gerald was a member of the Washington Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, where he served as an elder for many years. He was a dedicated servant of Jehovah God for more than 40 years. He was known for being a very spiritual man who loved sharing his faith through scripture with others in his personal ministry, as well as helping those in his congregation.

Gerald's favorite scripture was Psalm 1: 1-3 "Happy is the man who does not walk according to the advice of the wickedBut his delight is in the law of Jehovah, And he read His law in an undertone day and night. He will be like a tree planted by streams of water, A tree that produces fruit in its season, The foliage of which does not wither. And everything he does will succeed. "He lived his life by these principles and will be remembered and cherished by all those whose lives were enriched by his meek, loving, and gracious presence."

Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

A tribute wall is available at www.serenitycremationservices.com.