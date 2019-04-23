Gerald F. Heitger, 79, of Rices Landing, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Washington Health System.

He was born November 25, 1939, in Beaver County, a son of the late Frank and Helen Swager Heitger.

Mr. Heitger was employed as a cook at Raccoon State Park and as an aide at Western Center in Canonsburg, retiring in 1999.

Gerald attended Fordyce United Methodist Church and was a past member of American Federation of County Municipal Employees.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing watching old cowboy movies and thoroughly enjoyed horseback riding. He also loved football.

On April 8, 1993, he married Rose Ann Bado Heitger, who survives.

Also surviving are eight children, Diane Smith, Shawn Kemper, Robert Heitger, Crystal Heitger, Heather Heitger, Sherri Whipkey, James Rankin and Robyn Marmie; a brother, Frank Heitger; 20 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to his parents are two brothers, Robert and Keith Heitger.

A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, PA. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.