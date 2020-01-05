Gerald J. Thomas, 93, of Claysville, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.

Born August 16, 1926, in Claysville, he was a son of the late I.R. and Anna May Dodd Thomas.

Gerald was a Claysville resident his whole life. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1944. Gerald was a member of Rolling Hills Chapel Church, Claysville, where he would play the French Horn.

He married Esther Breese Varner on March 24, 1972, and they were married for 47 years. Gerald was employed at Union Camp Box Factory as an operator for 32 years, until his retirement in 1984. He enjoyed trading cars, mowing grass, traveling and taking pictures.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Dianna Varner of Maryland; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul E. (Ruth) Thomas of East Finley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores E. McClintock; three daughters, Judy D. Perez, Delinda M. Fisher and Cheryl L. Wise; three brothers, Owen, Floyd and Isaac Thomas; and a sister, Martha Elizabeth (Thomas) Applegate.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Rolling Hills Chapel Church, 214 Timberlake Road, Claysville, PA 15323. A second visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, in the church, with a funeral service taking place directly after visitation at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jill Briggs officiating and Stephen Joey Perez co-officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.