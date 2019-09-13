Gerald Jerry Metz (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So truly sorry for your loss. You have our deepest..."
    - Vickie Teegarden
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Janice & Marty Yoskovich
Service Information
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA
15320-1269
(724)-966-5500
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
Obituary
Gerald Jerry Metz, 72, of Carmichaels, formerly of Jefferson, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in his home. He was born June 9, 1947, in Crucible, a son of the late Daniel and Helen Nester Metz.

Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m., when a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Shirley Victor officiating, Sunday, September 15, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels. Military honors will be accorded by the Carmichaels American Legion Post 400 Honor Guard.

For a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
