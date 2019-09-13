Gerald Jerry Metz, 72, of Carmichaels, formerly of Jefferson, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in his home. He was born June 9, 1947, in Crucible, a son of the late Daniel and Helen Nester Metz.

Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m., when a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Shirley Victor officiating, Sunday, September 15, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels. Military honors will be accorded by the Carmichaels American Legion Post 400 Honor Guard.

For a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.