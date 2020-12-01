1/
Gerald L. Dubs
Gerald L. "Gerry" Dubs, 58, of Strabane, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1962, in Washington, a son of the late John and Gloria Beavis Dubs.

Gerry participated at the Pathways Day Program.

A well-groomed man, who loved his family, Gerry enjoyed puzzles, playing Connect 4, and watching television.

Deceased is his brother, John Dubs.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
