Gerald L. "Gerry" Dubs, 58, of Strabane, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1962, in Washington, a son of the late John and Gloria Beavis Dubs.

Gerry participated at the Pathways Day Program.

A well-groomed man, who loved his family, Gerry enjoyed puzzles, playing Connect 4, and watching television.

Deceased is his brother, John Dubs.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

