Gerald Lee "Jerry" Myers, 73, of Langeloth, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, with his daughter at his side, after suffering a stroke that caused multiple brain bleeds.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Patrick) McCarrell and Shelly (Kevin) Roach; sons Michael (Breanne) Myers and Jerry (Dana) Myers; grandchildren Jesse, Madison, Bonnie, Mason, Tobias and Phoebe; nephew Jerry (Kristen) Prevost; and many more loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Myers and Naomi Williams; his wife, Pamela Sue Orison of 35 years; sisters Adrianne Barnett, Rhoda Diggs and Rebecca Simpson; and brother Robert Myers.

Jerry was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.

Jerry loved music and was often found dancing at many concerts at Star Lake Ampitheater (S&T Bank Music Park). Jerry was known by many as the legendary "shadow dancer" who used a streetlight and prime hilltop real estate to project an ingenious light show onto the rooftop wall of the stage. He never needed a dance partner, it was just Jerry and his shadow.

He worked as an independent landscaper for more than 45 years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He spent his free time watching TV, reading the newspaper and taking care of his flower beds. Jerry was always there to help relatives and friends with whatever they needed.

The staff at UPMC Family Hospice in Lawrenceville, truly special people, provided loving care and support during his final days.

Jerry's body has been donated to ScienceCare for the advancement of science and medical research. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.