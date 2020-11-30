Gerald "Jerry" Pattison, 73, of West Alexander, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Washington Hospital.

He was born February 11, 1947 in McDonald, a son of the late Samuel Oliver and Velma Aileen Byers Pattison.

Jerry graduated from Avella High School in 1966 and went on to get his associates degree in Accounting from Penn Commercial in 1967. He was a member of Taylortown Christian Church but was attending West Alexander Christian Church when he could. Jerry started working at Weimer Packing Plant and had numerous jobs including Coen Oil, the office at Bentleyville truck stop, Lincoln Hydialies and was currently employed at Ramada Inn in Washington for the past 19 years. He was a dedicated hard worker in whatever job he did.

On October 11, 1969 Jerry married Dorothy Ingram and recently celebrated their 51st anniversary. He loved his family dearly, especially his three grandchildren. Jerry absolutely loved Christmas and watching all the Christmas movies and specials.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Josh (Jamie) Pattison; three grandchildren, Jett, Rydge, and Jenna; two sisters, Lois (Eli) Dille and Dorothy (Dean) Underwood.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Todd Pattison; three brothers, Samuel, Glenn, and Robert Pattison; three sisters, Ellen Bentrem, Christina Bradbury, and Patty Maxwell.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at West Alexander Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or American Lung Association www.lung.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

