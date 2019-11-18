Gerald S. Altieri, 74, of Cecil, died Sunday, November 17, 2019.

He was born September 9, 1945, in Muse, a son of Alvin and Anne Kraynak Altieri.

Mr. Altieri was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church. He enjoyed collecting coins and stamps and enjoyed watching sports.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a computer programmer for P.P.G. and retired from Mellon Bank.

On June 7, 1969, he married his loving companion of over 50 years, Claudeen Susan Backner Altieri, who died August 2, 2017.

Surviving are his son, Gerald T. Altieri of Pittsburgh; daughter Kimberly (James) Hunt of Canonsburg; brother William (Joyce) Altieri of Canonsburg; sister Elizabeth (Gene) Baumgarten of Bethel Park; three grandchildren, Jesse Altieri, Grant Altieri and Willow Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Altieri was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Altieri, and his sister, Linda Roth.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000, where services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, with Father Joseph Raptosh officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg. Panachida services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

