Gerald S. "Jerry" Cipranic, 74, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born November 18, 1945, a son of the late Louis Cipranic Jr. and Helen Babyak Cipranic.

After graduating in 1963 from Union High School in Burgettstown, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 where he served as a military pallbearer at Arlington National Cemetery and later served in Germany during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged a recipient of the Good Conduct, Army of Occupation and National Defense Service Medals.

Mr. Cipranic retired from McGraw Edison/Cooper Industries, where he was the computer department manager.

Jerry was a member of many veteran and social clubs, including the Burgettstown and Atlasburg Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Burgettstown Italian Club, the Cherry Valley Sportsman's Club and the Bur-Lang Club. He enjoyed wine making, going to car cruises in his 1964 Chevy Truck, racing and was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan.

His wife, Marilyn Rollage Cipranic, whom he married July 4, 1970 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Andrea M. Donatucci and husband Frank C. Donatucci of Cranberry Township; two granddaughters, Gabriella N. and Gianna I. Donatucci; his twin brother, Richard L. Cipranic of Hanover Township; brother-in-law Michael P. Rollage and wife Carol of Canonsburg; four nephews; three nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his son, Brian J. Cipranic, and his sister-in-law, Monika Cipranic.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021, where departing prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, with the Rev. Richard J. Tusky as celebrant. Full military honors accorded by the Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Jerry in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .