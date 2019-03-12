Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Swift Sr..

Gerald "Buck" Swift Sr., 69, of Washington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home.

He was born January 19, 1950, in Waynesburg, the son of the late Walter and Althea Rumble Swift.

Gerald graduated from Camichaels High School and worked for Buckeye Coal as a miner and Smith Machine as a grinder operator.

He was a member and former commander of Sons of the Legion at American Legion Post 175 and member of Arms Club, Independent Club and Anawana Hunting and Fishing Club.

Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan.

On August 30, 2008, he married Brenda Phillips, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Gerald E. Swift Jr. of Loysville, Jeff Swift of Carmichaels, Brian (Tammy) Swift of Brownsville and Tory Minor of Washington; two daughters, Traci (Robbie) Gareis of Prosperity and Terri Minor of Washington; a brother, Gary Swift of West Palm Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Joe, Jenna, Jeffrey, JayLynn, Kelsey, Courtney, Steven, Robbie, Max and Bella; and a great-grandchild, Chance.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.