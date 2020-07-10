1/
Geraldine A. Fullum
Geraldine A. "Geri" Fullum, 82, of Lawrence, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born November 29, 1937, in Lawrence, a daughter of William "Red" and Jessie Jackson Gill.

Ms. Fullum was a Cecil High School graduate and attended Irwin Vocational School, and graduated from Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing in 1959.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Asbury Heights in Mt. Lebanon for 47 years, retiring in 2007.

Geri was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are three children, Gil Fullum (Lauren) of Lawrence, Margo Fullum (Carlton McKenzie) of Bridgeville and Holly Fullum (David Lopez) of Lawrence; a sister, Anna Mae Hurd of Washington; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, William and Ernest Gill; and three sisters, Bernice Freeman, Irene Henderson and Darlene Hickey.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, July 13, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner / supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with Pastor James O'Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
01:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
