Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine C. Patterson.

Geraldine C. Patterson, 84, of Marianna, formerly of Washington, passed Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Thelma (Tim) Hickle, Donald (Paula) Patterson and Jeannie Hammer; grandmother of Timmy (Theresa) Hickle, Christy (Ted) Gulich, Meranda (Mike) Lycett and Skyler (Sean) Patterson; great-grandmother of six.

Geraldine was the last of her immediate family.

She was a very loving, caring and strong willed-mother and grandmother. She worked as a laundry aide with Washington Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.