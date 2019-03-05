Geraldine C. Patterson, 84, of Marianna, formerly of Washington, passed Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Thelma (Tim) Hickle, Donald (Paula) Patterson and Jeannie Hammer; grandmother of Timmy (Theresa) Hickle, Christy (Ted) Gulich, Meranda (Mike) Lycett and Skyler (Sean) Patterson; great-grandmother of six.
Geraldine was the last of her immediate family.
She was a very loving, caring and strong willed-mother and grandmother. She worked as a laundry aide with Washington Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.