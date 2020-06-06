Geraldine Carol Dalfol Stone, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, in her home.

She was born January 31, 1940, a daughter of John and Angeline Dalfol.

Geraldine attended Burgettstown Area High School and, after graduating, she worked at Burgettstown Area High School as a cafeteria cook, retiring in 2003.

She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She was a proud grandma of 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Geraldine spent her time doing crossword puzzles and helping at Richey's Bar, where she was loved by all. She was also a survivor of lung cancer.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Debbie (Ed) Tasz, Raymond (Joann) Stone, Shelley (Bill) Suehr and Terrie (Don) Huchko; grandchildren Eddie (Holly) Tasz, Brian (Lisa) Tasz, Matthew (Sarah) Tasz, Nicholas (Toni Ann) Tasz, Cassandra (Jake) Stone, Rachel (John) Gill, Kristen (Ethan) Stone, Stephanie Suehr, Shannon Suehr, Elizabeth Suehr, Samantha Suehr, Abigail Huchko, Lewis Huchko and Cassandra Huchko; and great-grandchildren Eddie and Connor Tasz, Hailey and Amelia Tasz, Landon, Oliver and Molly Tasz, Nicholas Tasz, Mackenzi Cremeans, Amelia Krafcheck, Lily Krafcheck, Derek Krafcheck, Connor Gill, Savannah Gill and Colton Costlow.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis C. Stone Jr.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, in Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Burgettstown. By request of the family, they ask that everyone please wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Cancer Center, Washington Center, The General Fund, Attention: Lori, P.O. Box 64, Clarksville, PA 15322, or call Lori at 1-724-228-8820 ext. 1459.