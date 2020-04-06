Geraldine E. Grim, 86, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.

Born May 10, 1933, in Greene County, daughter of the late Harry Thomas and Ella Cassie Kiger Gray.

Geraldine was a Greene County resident her whole life. She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, New Freeport.

On August 8, 1952, Geraldine married George Wayne Grim. They were happily married until his passing in 1989.

She was a former employee of Greenway Pajama Factory in Jefferson. Geraldine was the co-owner/operator of Grim Bus Transportation, New Freeport, as a school van driver, until she retired in 2005.

Geraldine is survived by three children, Teresa Brown of Waynesburg, Charles (Robin) Grim of Oklahoma City, Okla., and George W. Grim of Waynesburg, who was also her caregiver for the past 10 years; five grandchildren, Haley (Shaun) Taylor, Stacey (Jason) Temple, Jonathan (Natasha Parson) Brown, Cody Grim and Dillon Grim; five great-grandchildren, Xander Temple, Kylie Temple, Josie Temple, Jayden Taylor and Jaxon Taylor; one sister, Sandra Kirby of Moundsville, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Gerald Edward Grim and one who passed in infancy; two brothers, William Gray and her twin, Gerald Gray; and sister-in-law Mary Gail Gray.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.