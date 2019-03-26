Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Elizabeth Demnyan Carter.

Geraldine Elizabeth Demnyan Carter, 83, of Southview, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 21, 1935 in Avella, daughter of the late John E. and Susan Gurosko Demnyan.

She was a member of Former Guardian Angel Church, Southview. She enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dallas Cowboys, amusement parks and especially grocery shopping. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved cats, Dewey and Troubles.

She worked at RCA in Meadow Lands for a short time and spent the majority of her time devoted to raising her family.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Carter of Southview; six children, Ronald A. Carter of Southview, Rebecca (Joseph) Plezia of Bridgeville, Barbara (Terance Ryan) Carter of Homestead, Janet Oiler of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Bonnie (Barry) Schaum of Finleyville and Larry Carter Jr. of Southview; six grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Longstreth of Coraopolis, Joey (Jamie) Plezia of McDonald, Jeffrey (fiancee Andrea Martinez) Plezia of Monroeville, Shawna (David Weis) Oiler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Elizabeth Oiler and Michael Oiler, both of Canal Winchester, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Sam, Lucia, Westley, Joey and Tucker.

She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Edith John, Paul, George, and Andrew Demnyan; Andy and Agnes Demnyan died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, with Father David Rombold officiating.

Interment will follow in the Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.