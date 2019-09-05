Geraldine F. Hendricks, 80, of Washington, died Monday, September 2, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 21, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of Emil and Stella Frame Dorchak.

Mrs. Hendricks was a 1957 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She was a member of Central Assembly of God in Houston and had worked as an aide for their daycare.

Mrs. Hendricks enjoyed reading, listening to music and watching Pittsburgh sports.

Surviving are five children, John Hendricks (Shelby) of Washington, Debbie Connell of Springfield, Mo., Estella Salsberry (Bruce) of Canonsburg and Ronald and Roger Hendricks, both of Meadow Lands; nine grandchildren, Beth Sutherin (Mark), Caileen, Brittany and Justin Connell, Brian, Anthony (Michelle) and Christian Bonus, and Seve (Nicole) and Derek Hendricks; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Dorchak (Juanita) of Canonsburg; three sisters, Janet DeWolf of Canton, Ga., Donna Myers of Saint Augustine, Fla. and Darlene Davis (Robert) of Mesquite, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Two grandchildren are deceased, Dana Minor and Amy Megyesy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 7, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home, Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with Pastor Todd Stemple officiating. Interment is private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.