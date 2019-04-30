Geraldine Marmie McMurray, 83, of McMurray, formerly of Monessen, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born December 23, 1935, in Monessen, the daughter of the late Bernerd A. and Edith Domenick Marmie. Geraldine graduated from Mount Alvernia High School, received her bachelor of science in Education from Duquesne University, and her master's from Bowling Green State University.

She retired from East Allegheny High School, where she taught math. Geraldine was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray.

She is survived by her husband, John McMurray; two brothers, Bernard (Virginia) Marmie of Donora, and Raymond Marmie of Pahrump, Nev.; a niece, Sheryl Marmie; two nephews, Jeffrey Marmie and Michael Puskhar; and a sister-in-law, Bettye Marmie of Arizona; and by a dear friend, Beverly Park of McMurray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Marmie; and a sister, Donna Marmie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, with Father Robert Seeman officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Run Cemetery, Venetia.

