Geraldine "Joan" Murphy, 78, of Washington passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 23, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late James and Evelyn Swart McGahan, and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic schools. She went on to work as a prep cook in the food service business for most of her life, including 20 years with Elby's Big Boy Restaurant in Washington, before her retirement.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington and was a faithful Catholic.

Geraldine enjoyed bingo and loved crafting, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid country music fan and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, it was her family that she lived for.

She is survived by seven children; Brenda (Bree) Murphy of Pittsburgh, Stephen Murphy, Deborah (Eric) Furbee and Rebecca Moskal, all of Chartiers Township, Erin (Brian) Klobchar of Fallowfield Township, Audra Luisi of Meadow Lands and Heather (Ernest) Ross of Lone Pine; two sisters, Marguerite Marosz of Prosperity and Linda (Jim) Lawrence of Las Vegas, Nev.; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Patrick McGahan and James McGahan, and two grandchildren, Roy Maynard and Timothy Furbee.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Private entombment will be in Washington Cemetery Four Seasons Mausoleum.

