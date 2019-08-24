Geraldine "Gerry" Reihner, 85, died Friday, August 23, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born December 16, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth Megyesy Chirik.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Gerry graduated in 1952 from Immaculate Conception High School.

Following graduation, she went to work for Hazel Atlas #2, until the closing of the plant. Gerry then worked for Ball Glass for 22 years, until the plant closed.

Gerry enjoyed playing cards and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Thomas Reihner of Washington, with whom she made her home; a daughter, Carol (David Jr.) Sumney of Bentleyville; grandchildren David (Holly) Sumney III and T.J. Sumney; stepgrandchildren Jeff (Kim) Sumney and Jason (Michael Lutz) Sumney; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Sumney; great-grandsons Oliver David, Matthew and Lucas Sumney; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Sobansky.

Gerry was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas (Helen) Chirik, and her brother-in-law, Elmer Sobansky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.