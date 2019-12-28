Gerard L. DaVia, 76, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Claudia Jewell DaVia; loving father of Michael G. DaVia; brother of Paul (Carol) DaVia, Mark (Pamela) DaVia and the late James (Marietta) DaVia; uncle of Debbie (Tom) Krahe, Patti (George) Yesbeck, JoAnne (Sam) Shibley, Chris (Brian) Ciaverella, Regina (Dan) Reilly and James (Missy) DaVia; cousin of Lela DaVia; also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions to .