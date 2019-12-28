Gerard L. DaVia

Service Information
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
15215
(412)-781-1897
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
Aspinwall, PA
Gerard L. DaVia, 76, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Claudia Jewell DaVia; loving father of Michael G. DaVia; brother of Paul (Carol) DaVia, Mark (Pamela) DaVia and the late James (Marietta) DaVia; uncle of Debbie (Tom) Krahe, Patti (George) Yesbeck, JoAnne (Sam) Shibley, Chris (Brian) Ciaverella, Regina (Dan) Reilly and James (Missy) DaVia; cousin of Lela DaVia; also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions to .
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019
