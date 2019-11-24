Gertrude Ann Moore Bartolovich, 81, of West Finley, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Searights, Fayette County, May 4, 1938, a daughter of Joseph and Bertha Harris Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Wayne Bartolovich; sisters, Rose Thomas, Josephine Labiak, Pauline Musial, Elenor Moore; brothers, Anthony, Frank, Mario and Joseph Moore.

Gertrude loved animals, enjoyed time with family and grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters, Bertha (Bertie) Batolovich, Tammy (Kevin) Whipkey, Cassie (Mike) Waites; sons, Joseph (Linda) Bartolovich, James (Cathy) Bartolovich; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Bartolovich, Melanie Bartolovich, Justin Bartolovich, Jamie Cain, Amanda Bandish, Amber Grayson, Angelica Bartolovich, Steven Mackey, Amber MacLoughlin; 15 great-grandchildren.

A private visitation will be held for the family, followed by interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Amedisys Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

The Kish-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., Republic, has been entrusted with Gertrude's professional funeral arrangements.

Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.