Gertrude Betty Sims
1919 - 2020
Gertrude Betty Sims, 101, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born April 22, 1919, in Ferrum, Va., a daughter of Argan Lee Terry and Etheleen Brim Terry Claytor.

Mrs. Sims was a graduate of Canonsburg High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Clair Hospital for many years.

Betty was Baptist by faith.

Mrs. Sims belonged to the LaFemme Card Club. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crossword puzzles, watching her soap box operas and most importantly, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

In May of 1944, she married Arthur David Sims, who passed away in December of 1985.

Surviving are two daughters, Deneen R. Sims and Carolyn Sims, both of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two stepdaughters, Birdie Mae Jennings and Joanie Johnson; 11 brothers; and three sisters.

Due to current restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
