Gertrude Ellen May Lahew, 81, of Parrish, Fla., formerly of Waynesburg, died at 9:51 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Bradenton (Fla.) Healthcare Nursing Home.

She was born Saturday, July 31, 1937, in Monongahela Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late James R. May and Jemima Otruba Ewart May.

Mrs. Lahew enjoyed genealogy, crafts and doing crossword puzzles. She had worked at Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg as a supervisor and was the executive housekeeper at the Econo Lodge in Waynesburg for several years.

Her husband, Robert K. Lahew Sr., whom she married September 19, 1959, died July 18, 2003.

Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Blevins of Parrish; two sons, Robert K. Lahew Jr. of Brave and Albert J. Lahew of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Becky Lahew, Chrissy Lahew, Bryce Lahew, Trevor Blevins and Taylor Blevins; a great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lahew; a sister, Dolores Namit of Claysville; two brothers, Michael Otruba of Prosperity and David May of Lake City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Carol Ann Lahew; a granddaughter, Kayla Lahew; two sisters, Louise May and Mary Margaret May; and two brothers, Louis Otruba and Jack May.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her local arrangements.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.