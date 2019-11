Gertrude Kathryn "Kathy" Heaton, 80, of Houston, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 14, 2019, following a brief illness.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.