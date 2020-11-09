Gertrude M. Murdrick, 92, of McDonald, passed, Friday November 6, 2020.

She was born, March 22, 1928 in Carnot, a daughter of the late Edward Schmidt and Grace E. Seifert and step daughter of Arsel Chome.

Mrs. Murdrick was retired bartender from Patrick's tavern and Jack's tavern in McDonald.

Gertrude was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 567 Ladies Auxillary in McDonald. She especially loved her dog Ozzy.

On August 23, 1970 she married, Ralph W. Murdrick who died, November 8, 1997.

Surviving are two sons, Larry C. (Rebecca) Chome of S.C. and Danny A. (Penny) Csonka of New Manchester, W.Va; a daughter, Carla A. (Don) Lander of McDonald; a brother, Edward J. Schmidt of Hickory; six grandchildren, Beth Ann, Christopher, Angela, Jerimee, Gena, and DJ; six great-grandchildren; her best friend, Darlene Jackson of Clintion.

Deceased is a daughter, Sheila Ann Csonka who died in 1965.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA. 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or Animal Rescue of your choice.