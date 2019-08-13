Dr. Gilbert "Gil" Antonio Leveille, 85, passed Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, Md.

Dr. Leveille, a long-term resident of Denville, N.J., and son of the late Isadore and Rose Caron Leveille, was born June 3, 1934, in Fall River, Mass. He attended Blessed Sacrament School in Fall River through eighth grade and was a graduate of Bristol Aggie Agricultural High School in Dighton, Mass., in 1952. He received his undergraduate degree in agriculture from the University of Massachusetts in 1956, a master's and doctorate in nutrition and biochemistry from Rutgers University in 1959 and a DSc (honorary) from Purdue University in 2007.

Dr. Leveille served in the U.S. Armed Forces for several years and was discharged as a first lieutenant in 1962. His career achievements include executive director of the Wrigley Science Institute (2004-2010), vice president of technology for Cargill's Food System Design Unit, and as a senior consultant on scientific and regulatory affairs for the company. Prior to Cargill, he spent three years as worldwide vice president, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, for McNeil Consumer Healthcare. In 1996, Dr. Leveille founded Leveille Associates, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting services related to food, nutrition and functional foods (nutraceuticals), while serving as an adviser to the undersecretary for research education and economics at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Before forming his own company, Dr. Leveille held several corporate positions, including vice president, Research and Technical Services, Nabisco Foods Group (1986 to 1996); and director, Nutrition and Health Sciences, General Foods Corp. (1980 to 1986); chairman, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Michigan State University (1971-1980); and professor, Nutritional Biochemistry, University of Illinois (1965-1971).

Memberships include the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Chemical Society, American Society for Nutrition (president 1988-1989), Institute of Food Technologists (president 1983-1984, fellow 1983). He also served on several prestigious committees for the National Academy of Sciences.

Awards include: 1965 Poultry Science Association award, 1971 Mead Johnson research award, 1980 Distinguished Faculty Award Michigan State, 1992 Carl Fellers award, 2000 Chancellor's Medal, University of Massachusetts, 2002 Elvehjem award, 2004 Industrial Scientist award, 2008 recipient of the prestigious Institute of Food Technologists' Nicholas Appert Award, 2010 Gilbert Leveille Lectureship Award, and the Trail Blazer Award, and in 2015 the Ohio State Food Science and Technology Harris Award. He is also considered a prolific scientist with more than 300 manuscripts, 17 books and book chapters, including the Setpoint Diet, and eight patents.

In his community of Denville, he was instrumental in the creation of Boy Scout Troop 23. He was an avid reader and loved to fly fish.

Dr. Leveille is survived by his wife, Carol Phillips Leveille; his children, Michael (Lisa) Leveille, Kathleen (John) Zimmerman and Ed (James) Leveille-Bonner; grandchildren Bob (Megan) Zimmerman and Brian Zimmerman; sister Claudette Shelton; brother-in-law Ronnie (Gloria) Phillips and daughter Andrea; and numerous stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Barbara (Leonard) LeVeille, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, with a viewing at 6 p.m. until service time, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a contribution be made in his name to Michigan State University Food Science and Human Nutrition Graduate Endowment in Honor of Dawson, Harmon and Leveille fund at: givingto.msu.edu or mail to: University Development, University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824.

Make check payable to "Michigan State University" and include the name of the fund you wish to support on the memo line of your check.

