1/1
Gilbert E. Arbuckle
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gilbert E. Arbuckle, 84, formerly of Bethel Park and Peters Township, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, October 26, 2020, at Friendship Village.

He was born April 17, 1936 to Gilbert and Dorothy Arbuckle in Pittsburgh. He married his middle school sweetheart, Dixie Pierce, May 18, 1957.

Gilbert began working at Mellon Bank in 1954 in the Check Operations Department and attended Wisconsin Business School of Banking. He enjoyed a long and successful career at Mellon Bank before retiring as a Senior Vice President in 1996.

He served honorably in the Army National Guard.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dixie Arbuckle; four children, Gilbert S. Arbuckle (Karen), Rick Arbuckle (Carolyn), Jill D'Ginto (Dom), Jodi Galderise (Dan); 12 grandchildren, Nick, Greg, Kelly, J.P., Ryan, David, Michael, Anna, Joe, Liz, Megan, Alice; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Connor, Maisie; sister, Nancy Davis; sister-in-law, Janet Arbuckle.

He was preceded in death by sister, Charlotte Shoup; and brother, Ronald Arbuckle.

He was an avid golfer and Steeler fan, and enjoyed vacationing in Florida and the Outer Banks. He enjoyed making puzzles with his grandchildren.

The family is so grateful for the staff and caregivers at Friendship Village for the loving care Gilbert received.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to John McMillan Presbyterian Church, 875 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.

www.henneyfuneral home.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
(412) 835-1312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved