Gilbert E. Arbuckle, 84, formerly of Bethel Park and Peters Township, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, October 26, 2020, at Friendship Village.

He was born April 17, 1936 to Gilbert and Dorothy Arbuckle in Pittsburgh. He married his middle school sweetheart, Dixie Pierce, May 18, 1957.

Gilbert began working at Mellon Bank in 1954 in the Check Operations Department and attended Wisconsin Business School of Banking. He enjoyed a long and successful career at Mellon Bank before retiring as a Senior Vice President in 1996.

He served honorably in the Army National Guard.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dixie Arbuckle; four children, Gilbert S. Arbuckle (Karen), Rick Arbuckle (Carolyn), Jill D'Ginto (Dom), Jodi Galderise (Dan); 12 grandchildren, Nick, Greg, Kelly, J.P., Ryan, David, Michael, Anna, Joe, Liz, Megan, Alice; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Connor, Maisie; sister, Nancy Davis; sister-in-law, Janet Arbuckle.

He was preceded in death by sister, Charlotte Shoup; and brother, Ronald Arbuckle.

He was an avid golfer and Steeler fan, and enjoyed vacationing in Florida and the Outer Banks. He enjoyed making puzzles with his grandchildren.

The family is so grateful for the staff and caregivers at Friendship Village for the loving care Gilbert received.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to John McMillan Presbyterian Church, 875 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.

