Gilbert L. Haught, 64, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born June 12, 1956, in Washington, a son of Charlotte Popeck Haught and the late Arthur Haught.

Gil was a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School and the Institute of Computer Management. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg and was employed by BNY Mellon. He was passionate about his family and Pittsburgh sports. Among his many interests were woodworking, art and traveling with his wife, Patricia.

Gil was well known for his support of youth hockey programs and tournaments, most notably at Lake Placid, N.Y. He custom painted hockey sticks for the senior night Penn Trafford High School hockey program and his artwork has been used for logos on hockey apparel and at the Delmont Center Ice rink. A moment of silence was observed for Gil on Tuesday, November 3, at Center Ice before the high school hockey games. His photography skills earned him a press pass in the early '90s for the Indy 500 taking photos for The Standard Observer, Irwin.

In addition to his mother, Gil is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia Immel Haught; his son, Matthew Haught; his granddaughter, Brynn; two sisters, Rhonda Leech and Sharon Hoyes-McQuay (John); and his niece, Marissa Leech; and his nephew, Adam Leech (Danielle).

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Gil's tribute wall at www.kepplegraft.com to share a photo or special memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kepple-Graf Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg.

The family requests memorials be made to CMTAUSA.ORG Charcot-Marie-Tooth Associates, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036, or Allegheny Hockey, 100 Center Ice Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.