Gino Mucci
Gino Mucci, 99, of Avella, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home.He was born February 17, 1921, in Pistoia, Italy, son of the late Angelo and Theresa Dolfi Mucci.He lived in Avella from the age of 4 until his death.He was a prior member of Brooke County (W.Va.) Sportsman Club and Indian Springs Rod and Gun Club.Gino liked deer, bear and small game hunting. He planted a large garden every year with the last one in 2015.He worked at Cooper Power Systems/McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg as a Class A welder for 38 years, retiring in 1985.On July 19, 1952, he married Helen I. Mlinarcik, who died December 28, 2016. They were married for 64 years.Surviving is a son, David E. Mucci of Avella.He was the last of his generation.Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are three brothers, Levio, Renzo and an infant brother; and a sister, Gina L. Mucci.At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitations. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery, Avella.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 4, 2020.
