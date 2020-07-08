1/1
Gino Steven Skowronski
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gino Steven Skowronski, 73, originally of Washington, passed away June 29, 2020 of COVID-related causes in Masury, Ohio.

He was born January 26, 1947, in Navarro, Italy. In 1956, at the age of 9, he was adopted by Steven A. and Carmella "Mary" Calabro Skowronski.

He was a 1965 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1967 graduate of Penn Commercial Business School in Washington. He served in the U.S Army Reserves from 1969 to 1973. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Mac Plastics in Washington.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, his father dying only days before. He is survived by his sister, Faith (Dean) Skowronski Daniels of New Rochelle; and his nieces and nephew, Aidan Daniels, Alyx Daniels and Andrew (Katie Smith) Daniels.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends will gather at the entrance of Washington Cemetery for a graveside blessing service and burial at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10.

In the continued interest of public safety, everyone is asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (www.davethomasfoundation.org) in Gino Skowronski's name.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Washington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved