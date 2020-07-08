Gino Steven Skowronski, 73, originally of Washington, passed away June 29, 2020 of COVID-related causes in Masury, Ohio.

He was born January 26, 1947, in Navarro, Italy. In 1956, at the age of 9, he was adopted by Steven A. and Carmella "Mary" Calabro Skowronski.

He was a 1965 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1967 graduate of Penn Commercial Business School in Washington. He served in the U.S Army Reserves from 1969 to 1973. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Mac Plastics in Washington.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, his father dying only days before. He is survived by his sister, Faith (Dean) Skowronski Daniels of New Rochelle; and his nieces and nephew, Aidan Daniels, Alyx Daniels and Andrew (Katie Smith) Daniels.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends will gather at the entrance of Washington Cemetery for a graveside blessing service and burial at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10.

In the continued interest of public safety, everyone is asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (www.davethomasfoundation.org) in Gino Skowronski's name.

