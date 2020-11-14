Gladyce Briggs, 77, of Houston, went on to glory on November 12, 2020.

She was born on March 4, 1943, a daughter of the late Allan and Dorothy Surich.

She was the beloved wife of Donald Briggs for 51 years; loving mother, of Robin (Shane) Ware, Frances (Che Moore) Emph, and Rose (Joseph) Kelley; cherished grandmother, of Marie Walden, Jhonell Briggs, John Lazear, Dawn Briggs, Elliott Bates, Norman Bates III, Felecia Bates, Franklin Osgood II, Rickeema Bedillion, Natassia Kelley, Darrion Kelley, Garrett Ware, 24 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister, of Thomas "Tip" Surich, Dorothy Golick and Christine Ponchock; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

First and foremost her family was everything to her. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

