Gladyce Briggs
1943 - 2020
Gladyce Briggs, 77, of Houston, went on to glory on November 12, 2020.

She was born on March 4, 1943, a daughter of the late Allan and Dorothy Surich.

She was the beloved wife of Donald Briggs for 51 years; loving mother, of Robin (Shane) Ware, Frances (Che Moore) Emph, and Rose (Joseph) Kelley; cherished grandmother, of Marie Walden, Jhonell Briggs, John Lazear, Dawn Briggs, Elliott Bates, Norman Bates III, Felecia Bates, Franklin Osgood II, Rickeema Bedillion, Natassia Kelley, Darrion Kelley, Garrett Ware, 24 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister, of Thomas "Tip" Surich, Dorothy Golick and Christine Ponchock; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

First and foremost her family was everything to her. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
3 entries
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gladyce' passing ..love and prayers to all.
Suzanne Dugan
Friend
November 14, 2020
Love and prayers to you all; her humor and laughter leaves behind wonderful memories❤
Margie Osgood
Family
November 14, 2020
Rest in peace Mimi. I'll miss you. Love ya
Ginette Morrison
