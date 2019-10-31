Gladys "Mam" Ashby, 89, of Amity, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in her home.

She was born June 20, 1930, in Deep Valley, a daughter of the late Edward and Gaye Miller Warrick.

She attended Waynesburg High School, graduating with the class of 1948, and was a homemaker for most of her life.

On March 10, 1950, she married Duane E. Ashby, who died February 11, 1997.

Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family, watching "Family Feud" and cheering on her Pittsburgh Pirates.

She is survived by four children, Lana Kaye Montgomery, Randy Ashby, Terry Ashby and Debbie Garner, all of Amity, as well as a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Ashby of Waynesburg.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her husband Duane, are a son, Jerry Ashby; two sisters, Helen Swart and Norma Lycans; as well as two sons-in-law, Roger Montgomery and JD Garner.

There will be no public visitation. Interment will be private in Thomas Cemetery, Deep Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, 638 Amity Ridge Road Amity, PA 15311, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, 328 Weaver Run Road Washington, PA 15301, or Amedysis Hospice, 480 Johnson Road Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

