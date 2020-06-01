Gladys J. Fernandez
Gladys J. Fernandez, 80, of Finleyville, Union Township, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in her home.Born June 20, 1939, in Donora, she was a daughter of Joseph and Stella Ganchar Kulikowski.Christian by faith, Gladys was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, bird watching and took pride in taking care of her flowers at her home. She was a graduate of the former Perry Lower Tyrone High School and the School of Nursing in Chicago.Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Gregory and Sue Fernandez, Richard Fernandez and Jerry Fernandez, all of Finleyville; two daughters, Monica Fernandez (Roger Colosimo) of Monongahela and Theresa Fernandez of Brentwood; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Ella Mae Kulikowski of Perryopolis; two grandchildren, Brooke and Julia Opfer of Brentwood; and her two cats, Bear and Thumper.Preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald Fernandez, who died July 24, 1984, and two sisters, Helen Fernandez and Mary Myers.A private interment was held in Monongahela Cemetery Thursday, May 28. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements.Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
