Gladys Loretta Medenciy, 90, of Marianna, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 18, 1929, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Beck Monica.

Mrs. Medenciy was a 1947 graduate of West Beth High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania, receiving a bachelor's degree in education.

Mrs. Medenciy taught English and Literature at Bethlehem Center High School for 27 years, retiring in 1993. Gladys was a member of Pennsylvania State Education Association-Retired and was an avid reader.

Surviving are two sons, Paul Medenciy Jr. of Homer, Alaska, Charles Medenciy (Carol) of Olpe, Kans.; two daughters, Monica Hess of Marianna and Beverly Rudman (Peter) of Washington; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, Paul Medenciy Sr., who passed away in 1976, are four brothers and one sister.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Marianna Christian Outreach, c/o Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 21 Church Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360, or to the Marianna Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 352, Marianna, PA 15345.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.