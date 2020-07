Gladys Rose Campbell passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Maurice and Stella Campbell; sister of the late George, Irvin and Paul Campbell, and Mary Campbell Pokopac.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service was held. Gladys was laid to rest next to her parents in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home, Inc., www.szafranski-eberleinfuneralhome.com.