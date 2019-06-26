Gladys V. Elsleger, 94, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully to join her maker Monday, June 24, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born December 21, 1924, in Washington, a daughter of Edward and Mary Olive Moore Bennett.

Gladys was a homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. She took pride in a variety of jobs she held before and after raising her children, including Washington Glass Company and Dudt's Bakery.

She believed work, in or out of the home, kept you strong and she was proof, succumbing only recently to age and illness, but not without a fight.

Her upbringing in the South Canonsburg Church instilled in her a lifelong faith in her Lord and her participation in the Whosoever Chorus was a fond memory.

She loved animals, especially her dog Josh. He was her constant companion in her later years and has finally met her at the Rainbow Bridge.

Gladys was especially happy during her favorite past times, eating out and shopping.

Surviving are a son, James Elsleger of Canonsburg; a daughter, Janice Elsleger of Canonsburg; a grandson, Joey Elsleger of Washington; and a special niece, Sandy Romanowski (George) of Lakewood, N.Y.

Preceding her in death are her husband, James A. Elsleger; a son, Joseph Elsleger; two brothers, Charles and Ralph Bennett; and three sisters, Katherine Heatly, Evelyn Folkens and Reva Tritschler.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

