Glenda Harris Watt, 85, of Washington, died December 31, 2019, peacefully at the Grove, with her family by her side.

Glenda was born August 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Glen and Mary Osborn Harris. Glenda graduated from Trinity High school in 1953 and was married to the late Dwight W. Watt. Together they would have three children, Susan and Lisa Watt and the late William Lee Watt. Glenda was employed by the Washington County Parking Authority and Bell Telephone as an operator. Glenda is proceeded in death by her son, William Lee Watt.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com .

A memorial service will be published at a later date.