Glenda Harris Watt (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Harris Watt.
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Obituary
Send Flowers

Glenda Harris Watt, 85, of Washington, died December 31, 2019, peacefully at the Grove, with her family by her side.

Glenda was born August 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Glen and Mary Osborn Harris. Glenda graduated from Trinity High school in 1953 and was married to the late Dwight W. Watt. Together they would have three children, Susan and Lisa Watt and the late William Lee Watt. Glenda was employed by the Washington County Parking Authority and Bell Telephone as an operator. Glenda is proceeded in death by her son, William Lee Watt.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com .

A memorial service will be published at a later date.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.