Glenn Albert Barr, 93, formerly of Somerset Township, Eighty Four, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

He was born November 16, 1926, in Nottingham Township, a son of J. Albert and Pearl Sumney Barr.

A former farmer, he raised sheep on the Barr family farm. After the death of his mother, the farm was sold.

Later, Mr. Barr worked many years with West Liberty Lumber Co. of McMurray and then for 33 years worked with Equitable Gas Co.

A veteran, Mr. Barr served with the U.S. Army Air Corp for 18 months.

He was a member and served as an elder of the Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four, and it is where he married his wife, Dorothy Edna Barney Barr, July 9, 1949. Mrs. Barr died July 1, 2017.

Mr. Barr served on the committees for Pigeon Creek Cemetery and the former German Lutheran Cemetery.

He served as vice president of the former Ginger Hill Protected Association and served on the committee for the Ginger Hill Veterans Memorial.

Surviving are his sisters, Dorothy Haines and Anna Winkleblech; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Deceased are a brother, J. Howard Barr; and two sisters, Edna Barr Souleret and Edith Lindley.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, December 20, with the Rev. John Dykstra officiating. Interment will follow in Pigeon Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

