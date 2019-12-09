Glenn B. "Wilby" Klaner, 39, of Clarksville, experienced an unexpected BSoD caused by a natural hardware failure (or as his sister would say, "Acute Coronary Syndrome") and was unable to be rebooted Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Born April 11, 1980, in Waynesburg, he was a son of Tad and Linda Carpenter Klaner of Waynesburg.

Wilby was a 1998 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and obtained his computer degree from Penn Commercial School of Business. He enjoyed tinkering with computers, cars and ATVs, typically with a 70% chance of fixing them, 20% chance of breaking them and a 10% chance of losing interest and taking a nap. Wilby worked in the IT industry, which he was passionate about, and the computers never judged him for unplugging them and plugging them back in. His greatest IT challenge was teaching his parents to point and click, which frustrated him greatly. He will be fondly remembered for his complete inability to read social situations and gleefully blurt out the most horrifically inappropriate comment at exactly the wrong time to the blank stares of anyone within earshot while giggling like he had just mic dropped the most clever and hilarious one-liner ever. Social ineptitude aside, he was also one of the first people that would volunteer to help you with whatever project or problem you might need help solving at the time…other than cleaning.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Heather (Jeffrey) Wright of Gandeeville, W.Va., and Todd (Erin) Klaner of Waynesburg; grandfather Nelson Klaner of Waynesburg; three nieces, Kaylen Wilson and Teagan and Ealyn Klaner; cats Gizzy and Tribble; and best friend and canine Chewy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation of dog food or supplies to Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, in Wilby's name.

