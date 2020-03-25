Glenn E. Adamson Sr., 88, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born January 18, 1932, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Homer H. and Ferne Bradbury Adamson.

Glenn served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a laborer for Coca-Cola for more than 30 years.

Glenn loved fishing, hunting and woodworking.

Surviving are five children, Glenn E. Adamson Jr. (Kay Staggers) of Graysville, Patricia Deter of Morgantown, W.Va., Randy (Stephanie) Adamson of Bentleyville, John Adamson of Waynesburg and Christine Adamson (Dustin Scott) of Waynesburg; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Florence Black of Cleveland, Ohio, Shirley Basinger of Waynesburg, Doris Basinger of Waynesburg and Carol (Tom) Keys of Jefferson.

Deceased are a son, William H. Adamson; a daughter, Belinda Adamson; three brothers, Lloyd A. Adamson, Alvin L. Adamson and Ralph L. Adamson; and a sister, Joy Nardis.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.