Glenn E. Conklin, 69, of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home, a few short days over a year after the passing of his wife.

He was born September 9, 1949, a son of the late Glenn A. and Retha Steele Conklin.

A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, he retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, where he was a welder.

His beloved wife, Mary Margaret Orenchuk Conklin, whom he married June 28, 1969, in Langeloth Community United Presbyterian Church, passed away May 3, 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Conklin and partner Christina, and his son, Kevin Conklin and wife Heather.

Family and friends are invited to services officiated by the Rev. Clarejean Haury at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, 3739 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, followed by a luncheon and continuation of fellowship at Langeloth Community Presbyterian Church, where he and his wife were members for many years.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Langeloth Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 278, Langeloth, PA 15054.