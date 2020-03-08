Glenn E. McNary, 88, of Washington, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born November 4, 1931, in Thomas, a son of the late Merle McNary and Dorothy Cuthbert McNary.

Glenn attended Trinity High School, where he met and married Mary Hurzon, his high school sweetheart. They celebrated 68 years of marriage February 6, 2020.

He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in France.

Glenn was a union carpenter until 1968, when he started Glenn E. McNary Motor Sales, which he operated for 55 years, retiring in 2015.

He was a well-known businessman for many years of repair panel sales and vehicles.

He was a Mason for 50 years, a member of the American Legion – Marianna Post #744 for 44 years, and a member of Pigeon Creek Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary; three children, Mark (Dian) McNary, Glenda (Clayton) Klempay and Deborah Fitch; three sisters, Ethel (Archie) Chalfant, Donna (Dick) Kraeer and Jean McNary; seven grandchildren, Brad (Amanda) McNary, Scott (Kristen McDonald) McNary, Tyler (Mia) Klempay, Cody (Maddie Rush) Klempay, Garrett (Judith Burt) Herdman, Marshall Fitch, Dalton Fitch; six great-grandchildren, Mya, Marcus, Mason, Ava, Easton and Eleanor; numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Merle McNary and Clarence "Sonny" McNary.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a .

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.