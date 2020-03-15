Glenn Goughenour, 93, of Amity, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born in Fairchance on August 21, 1926, a son of the late James S. and Grace Hines Goughenour.

He attended Highland Brethren School and went on to work for 40 years as a coal miner at Mine 58, Marianna, and as a farmer.

Glenn served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy, was a proud veteran and was a member of American Legion Steele Lillie Post 744, Marianna.

On August 21, 1948, he married the former Virginia Ruth Morris. The two shared 64 years of marriage, before her death in 2012.

When he was 10 years old, Glenn moved to his farm in Amity, where he lived until his death. He loved his farm and growing things in his garden. He also loved to read, hunt, fish and, most of all, the annual family reunion he and his brothers started.

Glenn is survived by three children, Linda (John) Rice of Amity, as well as James (Linda) Goughenour and Virginia Knizner, both of Marianna.

In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren, John Rice, Mark Rice, James Goughenour, Jennifer Hart, Michael Knizner, Tom Goughenour, Robert Rice, Melissa Stilwell and Andrew Rice. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, Mark, Cheyenne, Josh, Olivia, Brianna, Katie, Gavin, Kaitlin, Geneva, Luke, Jaycee, Dawson, Davie, Lexie, Bailey and Jackson, and two great-great-grandchildren, Karson and Levi.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Glenn Goughenour Jr.; a great-grandson, Michael Knizner III; and a son-in-law, Mike Knizner. Also deceased are four brothers, Dave Goughenour, Burl Goughenour, Floyd Goughenour and Edwin Goughenour, and a sister, Margaret Marie Goughenour.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with the Rev. John Swaney officiating. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna, West Bethlehem Township.

