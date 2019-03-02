Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Jenkins.

Glenn Jenkins, 80, of Amity, died Thursday February 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born October 28, 1938 in Washington, a son of the late Clarence and Florence Thomas Jenkins. He was employed at Davey Tree Company and later Donley Brick where he was a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Anawana Hunting and Fishing Club in Prosperity for many years. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing as well as spending time with his grandchildren and his many friends. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Moose.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Temple Jenkins, who he married on September 6, 1958. The couple had recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Also surviving are three sons, Gene Jenkins (Debbie Vrabel) of Greene County, William Jenkins (Connie Hixson) of Amity, and Danny Jenkins of Greene County. He is also survived by two daughters, Emma Jenkins (Richard Byrd) of Washington and Faye Jenkins of Bulger.

One brother, Clarence (May) Jenkins of Amity; and a sister, Nora Edgar of Lone Pine.

In addition, Glenn is survived by 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Donald, Jim and Merle Jenkins; three half-brothers, Paul, George and Charlie Spease; two granddaughters, Heidi Cole and Sasha Good; as well as a great-grandson, Travis Lewis, Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ten Mile. An online guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.