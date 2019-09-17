Glenn Raymond Dandoy, 62, of Upper St. Clair, passed away at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, Friday, September 13, 2019, from repercussions of a massive stroke suffered August 16.

He was born May 21, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, to Kathleen Johnson Dandoy and the late Dr. William O. Dandoy.

He graduated from Grove City College and also earned credits in geriatrics at Gannon University, Erie. He was a manager for McDonald's restaurants until he began working at Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bridgeville. He was regional marketing manager there for 30 years, until he retired in 2018. He was a landlord of apartments in the Corry area. He was also owner and manager of the Original Putt R Golf and Canadohta Creamery at Lake Canadohta.

During summers of his college years, he loved being concessions manager of Circus Kirk under the auspices of owner Dr. Charles Boas. They became very close friends and his family asked Glenn to give the eulogy at "Doc's" funeral service. One of Glenn's hobbies was collecting circus memorabilia. Another hobby he enjoyed was the acquisition of authenticate autographs of famous people. He was a member of the Rotary International. He was a commissioner-at-large from 2007 to 2015 for Upper St. Clair Township.

He and Roberta "Bobbie" Harris Manos were united in marriage June 20, 1987, at Peek'n Peak in Clymer, N.Y. Their children are twins Hannah Kathleen Dandoy of Roseboro, N.C., and Russell Harris Dandoy of Upper St. Clair, Natalie Adele Dandoy of Washington, Amy Manos Ericksen (Mike) of Verona and James G. Manos of Corry. He was a loving grandfather to his two grandsons, Parker and Adrien Dandoy. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen J. Dandoy of Erie; two brothers, Jeffrey Wayne Dandoy of Newark, Del., and Shawn William Dandoy of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; and his sister, Alison Claire Stuhr of Union, Ky.

A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair, Glenn served as a ruling elder in that congregation and on the Pastoral Nominating Committee. He also attended the Riceville United Methodist Church in Centerville, when he was at the Dandoy's summer home in Lake Canadohta.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 19, in Riceville United Methodist Church, Centerville. Viewing and visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield. (Glenn was pleased long ago that he would be the fifth generation of Johnsons to use the family site).

Memorial gifts may be made to the Riceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 44, Centerville, PA 16404.

Flowers may be sent to the Riceville United Methodist Church, 37748 PA Highway 77, Centerville, PA 16404.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home Inc., 315 North Center Street, Corry, PA 16407.

