Glenn S. Cubbage Jr.
Glenn S. Cubbage Jr., 77, of Houston, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at the South Hills Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, where he lived for the past six years. He was born June 15, 1943, to the late Glenn S. Cubbage Sr. and Julianne Codol Cubbage.

Mr. Cubbage was a 1961 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School. Upon graduation, he proudly served as a Corporal in The United States Marines Corps. After serving in the Marine Corps, he began working at PPG in Canonsburg. He eventually worked his way up and purchased his own PPG Store. He then opened a second store, Washington Decorating on South Main Street, Washington. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman in Houston.

In his free time he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and spending time with family.

On June 4, 1966, he married Faith E. Roth, who survives.

He is also survived by his son, Glenn Cubbage III; daughters, Lisa Congie, Juliann Cubbage-Wheeler and Charlene Ozarowski; sisters, Virignia Haye and Sherle Cholak; brother-in-law, Michael Cholak; six grandchildren, Kaley and Joe Congie, Alexandra and Alaina Cubbage and Austin and Olivia Wheeler; great-granddaugther, Charli Yasher; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, McMurray. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
